Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 832,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth $6,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

