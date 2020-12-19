Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HMS by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HMS by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. HMS’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

