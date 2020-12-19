Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 129.6% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Eagle Materials by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $476,100.00. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,182 shares of company stock worth $5,011,288 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

