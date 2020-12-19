Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.07 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 124.34%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.