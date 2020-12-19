Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $2,905,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:DY opened at $70.69 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

