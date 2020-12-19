Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SMART Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SMART Global by 319.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 25.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.02 million, a PE ratio of -479.71 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

