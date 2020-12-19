Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 90,560 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SDC opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.