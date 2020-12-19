Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $2,262,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $243,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,551 shares of company stock worth $10,823,831 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Sprout Social stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,093. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.