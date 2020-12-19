Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.43.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $336.10 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $346.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average of $257.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

