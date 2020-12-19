Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells $2,659,316.40 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.89. 3,854,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $195.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,856,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 32,404.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 646,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

