Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $16.32 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $282.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

