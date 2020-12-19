Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $16.32 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $282.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
