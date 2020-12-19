SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Trading Down 0%

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $49.95. 4,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

