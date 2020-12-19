SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPTN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $621.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 286.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 46.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.