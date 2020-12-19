Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.20. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.