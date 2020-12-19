Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 682,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 515,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

