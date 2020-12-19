SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NYSE:SWI traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,426,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,193. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,659.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

