Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Raised to $9.60

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 2.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.