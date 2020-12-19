Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) were up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 875,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 583,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 42.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

