Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Trading Up 9.6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) shares were up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 19,079,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 658% from the average daily volume of 2,518,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $10,990,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $8,203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.