Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $169.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average is $152.63. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,973 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

