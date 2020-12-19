Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

