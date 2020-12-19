Smith Barney Citigroup Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Airlines by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 94.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 114.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

