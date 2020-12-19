Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $45.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $3,361,087.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,033 shares of company stock worth $15,649,323. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Personalis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Personalis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.