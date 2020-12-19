Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $6.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 2,288,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 2,060,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,930,000 after buying an additional 1,913,153 shares during the period.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

