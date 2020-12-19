Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $3.45

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HMHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.77.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $386.59 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

