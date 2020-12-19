Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target to $9.50

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPAI. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,959 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 770,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 495,794 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

