Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $250.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $234.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.08. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

