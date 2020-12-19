Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,376. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,884 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

