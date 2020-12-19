SIX Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. SIX has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $210,963.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00134559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00767658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00168228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077586 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

