SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.07. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 35,942 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.55.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

