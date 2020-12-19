Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.90. 2,635,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 957,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,043,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.