SingularDTV Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $126,101.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00058928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00403659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026717 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002130 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

