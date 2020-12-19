Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

