Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Up 6.4%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.26 and last traded at $65.90. Approximately 680,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 213,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,872 over the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 19.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,621 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

