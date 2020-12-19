Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Up 6.4%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.26 and last traded at $65.90. Approximately 680,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 213,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,872 over the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 19.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,621 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
