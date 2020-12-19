Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $247,007.42

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $247,007.42 and approximately $9.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,531,173 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

