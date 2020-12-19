Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.61.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $149.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.