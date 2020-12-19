Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE:SI opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.30 million and a P/E ratio of 47.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

