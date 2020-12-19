Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SLAB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

