Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,140 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Silgan worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 138.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 151.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 512,010 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,167,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.