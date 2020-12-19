Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Societe Generale cut Sika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Main First Bank upgraded Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

