Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $380.30

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380.30 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 373 ($4.87), with a volume of 7209991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.51.

In related news, insider Mark Johnstone acquired 10,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

