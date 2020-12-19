Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) PT Raised to $4.80

Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) had its target price upped by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.80 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMTS opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62.

Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.