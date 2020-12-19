SIBCoin Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $456,904.89 and $1,921.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,899.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.36 or 0.02775652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00492138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.01330018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00661400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00314538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00076751 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,863,895 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

