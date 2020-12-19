SHW AG (SW1.F) (ETR:SW1) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SHW AG (SW1.F) (ETR:SW1)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as €17.90 ($21.06) and last traded at €17.90 ($21.06). Approximately 7,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.00 ($21.18).

The stock has a market cap of $115.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.10.

About SHW AG (SW1.F) (ETR:SW1)

SHW AG focuses on the development and manufacturing of products to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in the automotive industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pumps and Engine Components, and Brake Discs. The Pumps and Engine Components segment offers variable and map-controlled oil pumps, electric transmission oil pumps, primary transmission oil pumps, oil/vacuum pumps with or without balancer shafts, and camshaft phasers for passenger vehicles; and transmission oil, fuel, and engine oil for truck and off-highway applications, as well as provides powder metallurgy products comprising sintered adjustment rings and rotors for variable oil pumps offering reduced consumption, camshaft phaser components of steel and aluminum powder, and backlash-free gearwheel systems.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SHW AG (SW1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHW AG (SW1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.