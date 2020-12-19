ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Up 5.3%

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $37.16. 137,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 98,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $425.18 million, a PE ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $75,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 215,291 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

