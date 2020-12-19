ShipChain (SHIP) Market Cap Achieves $5.87 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 146.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $145.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 243.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00395589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.69 or 0.02506721 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.