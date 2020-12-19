Shard Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Shard has a market capitalization of $496,327.82 and $41.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

