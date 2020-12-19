SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

