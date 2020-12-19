Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $66,089.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00388127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $570.45 or 0.02472192 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

