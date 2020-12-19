Sense Price Tops $0.0036 (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Sense has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Sense token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sense has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $830.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00394122 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.51 or 0.02477624 BTC.

SENSE is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,750,854 tokens. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com . The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sense can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

